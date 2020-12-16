Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Antwoine Bernard Dixon was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Steven Anthony Perdue Jr. was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of engaging in organized crime.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a building and criminal mischief was reported Dec. 15 at A&A Storage in Hallsville when several units had locks damaged and items stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marcellaus Maurice Roberts, 44, was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family member and unlawful restraint.
Robert Earl Marshall, 65, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of criminal trespass.
Colton Ray Strnad, 21, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building was reported Dec. 15 in the 700 block of West Houston Street.
An assault cause bodily injury family member was reported Dec. 14 on Pineburr Circle.
An unlawful restraint was reported Dec. 15 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Dec. 16 in the 1300 block of Melanie Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A criminal trespass was reported Dec. 14 in the 100 block of West Austin Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Dec. 14 at Walmart.