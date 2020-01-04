Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None reported in the past 24 hours.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

A theft was reported Dec. 24 in Marshall when a play station console and video game was stolen.

The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 29 in Marshall when rods and reals were stolen.

Credit card abuse was reported Jan. 2 in Harleton when a credit card was used without consent.

The burglary of a building was reported Jan. 2 in Marshall when storage units were broken into.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Garry Ray Bailey, 60, of Avinger was arrested Jan. 2 for a parole violation warrant.

Erik Alberto Galindo, 19, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 2 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

Kourtney Michelle Preston, 28, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.

John Gordon Pierce, 47, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.

Shelia Michelle Green, 51, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

The forcible entry of burglary of a building was reported Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

An assault family violence was reported Jan. 2 in the 1800 block of Kings Road.

A class B Criminal Mischief was reported Jan. 2 in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.

A theft under $100 was reported Jan. 2 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.

A criminal trespass was reported Jan. 2 in the 600 block of North Alamo Boulevard.