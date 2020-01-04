Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None reported in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Dec. 24 in Marshall when a play station console and video game was stolen.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 29 in Marshall when rods and reals were stolen.
Credit card abuse was reported Jan. 2 in Harleton when a credit card was used without consent.
The burglary of a building was reported Jan. 2 in Marshall when storage units were broken into.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Garry Ray Bailey, 60, of Avinger was arrested Jan. 2 for a parole violation warrant.
Erik Alberto Galindo, 19, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 2 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.
Kourtney Michelle Preston, 28, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.
John Gordon Pierce, 47, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.
Shelia Michelle Green, 51, of Marshall, was arrested Jan. 3 for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The forcible entry of burglary of a building was reported Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
An assault family violence was reported Jan. 2 in the 1800 block of Kings Road.
A class B Criminal Mischief was reported Jan. 2 in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Jan. 2 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A criminal trespass was reported Jan. 2 in the 600 block of North Alamo Boulevard.