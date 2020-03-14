Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A criminal trespass was reported March 12 in Longview when two subjects were trespassing on property.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Lamar Alexander was arrested March 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Christopher Deshone Hill was arrested March 12 on charges of criminal trespass.
Luther Lee Ray III was arrested March 12 on charges of violation protective order bias/prejudice.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family violence/house member impeding breath/circulation was reported March 12 in the 1300 block of Julie Street.
A theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper or grass was reported March 12 inf the 2900 block of West Houston Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Arnold Otto French, 48, of Marshall, was arrested March 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 400 grams.
Kenneth Wayne Hicks, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Markeuz Taque Slade, 22, of Marshall, was arrested March 12 on charges of drug paraphernalia.
Ky Gze Dejaun Turner, 18, of Marshall, was arrested March 12 on charges of failing to signal within 100 feet.
Gerrold Deshane Maze, 45, of Marshall, was arrested March 12 on charges associated with two arrest warrants for no valid DL and a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.