Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Artavius Rayquan Allen was arrested Oct. 15 for driving while intoxicated, BAC more than .15.
Cordney Kewayne Brantley was arrested Oct. 15 for assault causes bodily injury.
Brittney September Robinson was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of violation of probation/possession controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Sarah Louise Harless, 38, was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation was reported Oct. 15 in the 200 block of E. Pinecrest Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Oct. 15 in the 2000 block of Olive Street.
A robbery was reported Oct. 15 on S. Indian Springs/E. Travis.