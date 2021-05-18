One left dead after single vehicle crash in Upshur County
At 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Rd., approximately three miles south of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet 2500 was traveling south on Apricot Rd. at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve.
The driver overcorrected to the left and entered a wooded area on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected.
The driver was identified as Carson Glenn Barber, 20, of Gilmer. Barber was pronounced at the scene by Judge Welch and was transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Michelle Renee Baldino, 55, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Shawn Anthony Coco, 40, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Dean Joseph Swann, 41, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for violation of a bond or protective order.
Nicole Lee Marr, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $30K and $150K.
Darryl Anthony Hartley, 29, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for disorderly conduct.
Colby Antonie Calico, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roshunn Rondell Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for two MPD warrants.
Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 41, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for no seat belt for passenger.
Megan Elizabth McCain, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Blake Anthony Harp, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a dangerous drug.
Donald Lee Toney, 44, of Marshall was arrested Monday for an MPD Warrant, resisting arrest, search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of marijuana was reported on Friday on East End and Victory.
Hinder secured creditors between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on W Grand Ave.
Assault and family violence was reported on Friday at Victory Drive Apartments.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Violation of a bond or protective order was reported on Friday on Davis and E Grand.
Simplie assault was reported on Saturday on A Julie St.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported on Sunday on East End and Poplar.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Lacey Leeann Anderson was arrested on Saturday for driving while license invalid.
Christopher Charles Bailey was arrested on Saturday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joseph Eugene Cobb was arrested on Friday for disorderly conduct, resist arrest search or transport and driving while license invalid.
Christies Marie Fletcher was arrested on Friday for three counts of theft of a firearm.
April Ann Jackson, was arrested on Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
Robert Joseph Kavanaugh was arrested on Friday for unauthorized use of a motorvehicle.
Danarlyn Jahron Key was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Xtabrai Deon Mandosia was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Dwayne Morrow was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christin Noel Payne was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Stephen Dennis Schnack was arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation.
Kaylee Nicole Starret was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Elizabeth Stewart was arrested on Sunday for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responcibility, driving while license invalid, traffic offense class C.
Kamryn Marice Ward was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and making terroristic threats to a family or household member.