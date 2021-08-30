Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 48, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for criminal trespass.
Kryondrick DaKel Johnson, 22, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Alejandro Valdez, 25, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Antwone Dewayne Richardson, 37, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Cordarius Bernard Jones, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for an MPD warrant.
Timothy Morris Holyfield, 54, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for drunkenness.
LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 24, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony Jamel Anderson, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on Pope Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on W Pinecrest.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Friday on MLK BLvd.
Assault was reported on Friday on Loop 390.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Friday on N Lafayette Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End.
Interference of child custody was reported on Friday on Holland St.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Friday on W Francis St.
Assault causing bodily injiry was reported on Saturday on Calloway and Lake.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on Victory Drive.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on N East End.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday on Sunset and Five Notch.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Simplie Assault was reported on Sunday on Kingfish St.
MPD Class C Warrant issued on Sunday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Sunday on Adair St.
Assault family violence was reported on Sunday on S Garrett St.
Theft of property between 750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on E End Blvd N.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Perry Lewis Brown Jr. was arrested on Friday for false report to a police officer.
Christopher Thomas Kelley was arrested on Saturday for theft of property between $2,500 and $30K.
Jimmy Jenkins III was arrested on Saturday for manual delivery of a controlled substance.
Kyrondrick Johnson was arrested on Saturday for no drivers license, failure to yield.
Emanual Sanchez was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication.
Bobby Lee Waymon was arrested on Saturday for displaying a fictitious drivers license, displaying fictitious license plate.