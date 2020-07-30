Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jonte Malik Brown was arrested July 28 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Richard Linwood Parrott Jr. was arrested July 28 on charges of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An evading arrest detention with a vehicle was reported July 28 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury of a family member was reported July 28 in the 2200 block of Esplanade Street.
No arrests by the Marshall Police Department were reported in the past 24 hours.