Arrested by the Marshall Police Department
- Tony Darnell Parish, 52, of Marshall was charged with drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
- Narcsio Esquivel Acuna, 43, of Marshall was charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
- Christopher Dawson King, 20, of Marshall was charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Brandon Lee Starr, 35, of Marshall was charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Inactive — miscellaneous incident, 700 block of Evans Street, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Sonny Ray Albright, 55, of Harleton was charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Bryon Lee Babajan, 35, of Marshall was charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of vehicle on Tuesday.
- Christina Maria Byrd, 42, of Hot Springs, Arkansas was charged with prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility on Tuesday.
- Trenton Alan Leggett, 18, of Harleton was charged with indecent exposure on Wednesday.
- Garry Dawayne Powell Jr., 20, of Marshall was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
- Phillip Paul Prince, 40, of Marshall was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, and tamper with identification numbers personal property on Tuesday.
- Brigette Lynette Rawlins, 35, of Jefferson was charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, capias pro fine/criminal trespass, and a Cass County warrant for criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Wednesday.
- Denny Lee Sanders, 29, of Marshall was charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Brandon Lee Starr, 35, of Harleton was charged with no insurance, expired driver’s license and bond forfeiture/Gregg County, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Melvin Wayne Williams Jr., 45, of Longview was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.