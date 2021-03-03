Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Missouri Wayne Davlin was arrested March 2 on a parole violation and a Trinity County warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.

Kaniacia Aukeyviah Manning was arrested March 2 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Tony Nigel Leary was arrested March 3 on charges of drunkenness.

Kent John Ford was arrested March 2 on violation of probation/manufacuring/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, 200 grams to 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Robert Lynn Osby was arrested March 2 on charges of DWI.

Kiara Lashay Singleton was arrested March 2 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of material — aluminum, bronze, copper or brass was reported March 2 in the 300 block of East Pinecrest.

A criminal trespass card was issued on March 2 in the 1100 block of Sanford Street.

