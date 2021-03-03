Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Missouri Wayne Davlin was arrested March 2 on a parole violation and a Trinity County warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Kaniacia Aukeyviah Manning was arrested March 2 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tony Nigel Leary was arrested March 3 on charges of drunkenness.
Kent John Ford was arrested March 2 on violation of probation/manufacuring/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, 200 grams to 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Robert Lynn Osby was arrested March 2 on charges of DWI.
Kiara Lashay Singleton was arrested March 2 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of material — aluminum, bronze, copper or brass was reported March 2 in the 300 block of East Pinecrest.
A criminal trespass card was issued on March 2 in the 1100 block of Sanford Street.