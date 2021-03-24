Arrests from the Marshall Police Department
Katherine Olivia Farrar, 23, was arrested March 23 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group, less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.
Jameciea Earltavia Okra, 23, was arrested March 23 on charges of criminal trespass.
Vergil Wayne Wilson was arrested March 23 on two charges of evading arrest detention causes serious bodily injury and two charges of delivery of marijuana more than 5 pounds and less than 50 pounds.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was reported March 23 in the 2300 S. East End Boulevard.
Delivery of marijuana more than 5 pounds, less than 50 pounds was reported March 23 in the 619 mile marker on I-20 Highway.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jorge Garrick Jones was arrested March 23 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Joe Andrew King Jr. was arrested March 23 on charges of assault causes of bodily injury.
Norman Charles Roberts III was arrested March 23 on charges of burglary of a building and resist arrest search or transport.
James Lee Williams IV was arrested March 23 on charges of federal warrant and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.