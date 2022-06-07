Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Lauren Antanae Williams, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Friday.
Eric Dwayne Walton, 51, of Marshall was arrested for a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
Charles McKnight, 55, of Marshall was arrested for two MPD Class C warrants on Saturday.
Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Chad Lamar White, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
Jada Neshun Anderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday in Marshall.
Assault family violence was reported on Friday on Fairview Street.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Forgery of government document, national inst., money, or security information was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Drunkenness was reported on Sunday on S Washington Avenue.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher John Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday.
Keith Calvin Donavan, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD warrants and no drivers license.
Christopher Michael King, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Ryan Sebastian Manning, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Sunday.
Colton Ray Strnad, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, park, stopped or stranded in roadway and parked facing traffic on Sunday.
Trey Lavert Valentine, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Ashley Elizabeth West, 37, of Shreveport TX was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
Zackary Duane Worley, 20, of Tatum was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, interference with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport, assaulting a public servant on Sunday.