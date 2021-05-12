Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Caden Hunter Fritz was arrested May 11 on charges of Class C assault.
Justin Keith Gable was arrested May 11 on charges of resisting arrest or search, disorderly conduct and fail to ID.
Stephana Maria Garrett was arrested May 11 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jermaine Roach was arrested May 11 on charges of public intoxication and resist arrest search or transport.
No offenses were reported by the Marshall Police Department.