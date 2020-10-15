Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Africa Commanecha Moore, 40, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Kristen Lee Wilkinson, 38, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of traffic incidents/violations.
Christopher Martin Smith, 50, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of driving with license invalid/previous convictions, traffic incidents/violations and multiple warrants from other agencies.
Mariah Ann Washington, 22, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges associated with a warrant from another agency.
David Dewayne Hodge, 38, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd and traffic incident/violation.
Incidents released by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Oct. 13 on N. Grove/W. Rusk.
A warrant was reported Oct. 13 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
A theft of property was reported Oct. 13 in the 800 block of Shadywood Road.
A displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported in the 300 block of East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dontae Trudell Turner was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of violation of probation/forgery of govt/national institution.