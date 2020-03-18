Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Rebecca Reynolds Austin was arrested March 16 on charges associated with a Hines County warrant.
John Issac Medina was arrested March 16 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Foster Scott Stephens was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Incidents made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported March 11 in Hallsville when three suspect stole a repossessed vehicle, damaged and abandoned it.
A burglary was reported March 16 in Marshall when suspects broke in and stole a compressor and tools.
A deadly conduct was reported March 12 on Jewell Gooch when subjects stated a vehicle shot at them.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Herman Lee Robertson, 56, of Marshall was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Robert Earl Marshall, 64, of Marshall was arrested March 16 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dionysia Shonte Wilder, 39, of Marshall was arrested March 16 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Bryce Carrell Gibson, 29, of Marshall was arrested March 17 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents made by the Marshall Police Department
A warrant issued by another agency was served March 16 in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $2,500 less than $30,000 was reported March 16 in the 2400 block of Coxy Street.