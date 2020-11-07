Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of a vehicle was reported Nov. 3 in Longview when a silver Nissan Rogue was taken.
A burglary of a building was reported Nov. 5 in Harleton when two chainsaws were stolen.
A theft more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Nov. 5 in Harleton when a 20 ft. trailer, a 35 ft. extension ladder, a Stihl Pole saw, a Craftsman weedeater were stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Robert Howard Boyce was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of indecency with a child sexual contact.
Raunel Luna was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of no drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Sean Wayne Whaley was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of operating an unsafe vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jiveon Rena Gray, 24, was arrested Nov. 5 on charges associated with a HCSO warrant.
Luis Alberto Cano-Guzman, 41, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of a traffic incident/violation.
Robert Earl Marshall, 65, was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of drunkenness.
Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Sam Mikael Evans, 35, was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of assault casing bodily injury and drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 5 in the 2700 Cedarcrest Drive.
A displaying fictitious license plate was reported Nov. 5 in the 2500 Evans Street.
Drunkenness was reported Nov. 5 in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported Nov. 6 in the 2600 block of Palato Drive.