Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested June 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Lynn Driskell was arrested June 1 on charges associated with a Houston County warrant for violation of probation/possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 200 grams.
Tammy Dickeson Certain was arrested June 2 on charges for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Todd Michael Long was arrested June 2 on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, display expired license plate and no drivers license.
Jennifer Denise Torbert was arrested June 2 on multiple charges of possession of a dangerous drug.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An ID theft was reported June 1 in Karnack on tax return fraud.
A forgery was reported June 1 in Marshall on a forgery of signature on document.
A criminal mischief was reported June 2 in Hallsville when a car was damaged.
A cruelty to animals was reported June 2 in Longview when farm animals were not being taken care of.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Debera Marie Medford, 38, of Marshall was arrested June 1 on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Emmalee Jean Carraway, 18, of Marshall was arrested June 1 on charges of criminal trespass.
Landon Ross Fry, 41, of Marshall was arrested June 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A motor vehicle theft was reported June 1 on Poplar Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported June 1 in the 2100 block of South East End Boulevard.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 2 in the 2000 block of West Houston Street.
A driving while intoxicated third or more was reported June 2 on East End/Bell.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported June 2 in the 400 block in the East Pinecrest Drive.