Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Miesha Dieshea Patterson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged for four inactive traffic incidents or violations on Wednesday.
Kennis Dwight Cobbins, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant issued by another agency on Wednesday.
Latricia Sheree Wilson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and an MPD class C warrant on Wednesday.
Jose Juan Estrada-Montano, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Wednesday on Garber Al.
MPD class c warrant was reported on Wednesday on Blks Garrett St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday.
Latricia Sheree Wilson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and and MPD class C warrant for theft on Wednesday.