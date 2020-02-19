Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
James Udell Coleman was arrested Feb. 17 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Dale Crunkleton was arrested Feb. 14 for driving while intoxicated, BAC more than .15.
Johnathan Dewayne Givens was arrested Feb. 14 for driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Joseph Michael Harrison was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Ezekiel Zecharish Joyner was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of violation of probation/injury to a child, elderly, disabled person.
Jeffery Delynn Manning was arrested Feb. 17 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family.
Jerry Payton Scott was arrested Feb. 16 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for theft of a firearm and a Marion County warrant for Burglary of a vehicle.
Paul Michael Triplett was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and operation of vehicle with an expired license.
Jayson Marc McWhorter was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
Justin Wade Niette was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of reckless driving.
Gabrielle Markisha Sapp was arrested Feb. 15 on revocation of probation and theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Jason Glen Walker was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substances in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram and a Bossier City PD warrant.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft of property was reported Feb. 6 in Longview when a camera, iPhone and jewelry was stolen.
A burglary of habitation was reported Feb. 13 in Marshall when kitchen appliances and an electric heater was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Feb. 14 in Hallsville when pistols and a rifle were stolen out of the vehicle.
An assault was reported Feb. 16 in Marshall when three people were assaulted at a pasture party.
An assault was reported Feb. 15 in Marshall when a women was assaulted by a child’s father.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clarice A Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested for speeding.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Feb. 17 in the 500 block of Weaver Street.
The recovery of stolen property was reported Feb. 17 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary was reported Feb. 18 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.