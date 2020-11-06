Emergency lights at night
Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Roger Nead Griffin was arrested Nov. 4 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for assault family/housemember, displayed expired license plate, expired drivers license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kristen Nicole Hampton was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.

Anita Annette McFadden was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.

Holly Renea Sallee was arrested Nov. 4 on multiple MPD traffic related warrants.

Justin Blake Weekly was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of a dangerous drug and speeding.

No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A burglary of habitation was reported Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of Sanford Street.

A stolen vehicle was recovered Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.

A stolen vehicle was recovered Nov. 4 on West Burleson/Adkins.

No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours by MPD.