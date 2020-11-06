Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Roger Nead Griffin was arrested Nov. 4 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for assault family/housemember, displayed expired license plate, expired drivers license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Kristen Nicole Hampton was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Anita Annette McFadden was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.
Holly Renea Sallee was arrested Nov. 4 on multiple MPD traffic related warrants.
Justin Blake Weekly was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of a dangerous drug and speeding.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of habitation was reported Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of Sanford Street.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Nov. 4 on West Burleson/Adkins.
No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours by MPD.