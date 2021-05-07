Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Michelle Lewis Hughes was arrested May 6 on charges of speeding.
Brenda Ann Lucas was arrested May 6 on charges of theft under $100, failure to identify a fugitive intent to give false info, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, an Upshur County warrant for burglary of a habitation, a Gregg County warrant for the theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a Tyler PD warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Courtney Lynn Pugh was arrested May 6 on charges of interfering with public duties.
Lawanda Lacy Ritter was arrested May 6 on charges of interfering with public duties and resisting arrest search of transport.
Raymond Gilbert Salazar was arrested May 6 on charges of racing on highway and speeding (91 mph).
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Evan Maurice Culberson was arrested May 6 on charges of deadly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported May 6 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
A forgery of financial instruments was reported May 6 in the 4200 block of Victory Drive.
A burglary of a habitation was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.