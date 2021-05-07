504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Michelle Lewis Hughes was arrested May 6 on charges of speeding.

Brenda Ann Lucas was arrested May 6 on charges of theft under $100, failure to identify a fugitive intent to give false info, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, an Upshur County warrant for burglary of a habitation, a Gregg County warrant for the theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a Tyler PD warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Courtney Lynn Pugh was arrested May 6 on charges of interfering with public duties.

Lawanda Lacy Ritter was arrested May 6 on charges of interfering with public duties and resisting arrest search of transport.

Raymond Gilbert Salazar was arrested May 6 on charges of racing on highway and speeding (91 mph).

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Evan Maurice Culberson was arrested May 6 on charges of deadly conduct.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of a firearm was reported May 6 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.

A forgery of financial instruments was reported May 6 in the 4200 block of Victory Drive.

A burglary of a habitation was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

Recommended For You