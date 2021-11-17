Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Perry Brown, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Jesse James Washington, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 600 block of West Grand Avenue, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jeff Webb Jr., 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.