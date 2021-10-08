Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christopher Deshawn Landon, 19, of Marshall was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and reckless driving on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department reported Wednesday morning they had no incidents to report for the previous 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jacob Leshay Bell, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with a parole violation on Wednesday.
- Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault of a public servant on Wednesday.
- Jeremy Kellum, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- James Earl Rudd, 69, of Marshall was arrested and charged with r/vop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Arthur Jefferson Wallace IV, 33, of Waskom was arrested on Caddo Parish warrants for assault class C and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.