Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edmund Quinn Moody was arrested June 9 on charges associated with a warrant from another agency and a traffic incident/violation.
Walker Blaine Watson was arrested June 9 on an MPD warrant for no seat belt.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported June 9 at Walmart
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 9 in the 900 block of East Austin Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Danny W. Bailey was arrested June 9 on assault causes bodily injury charges.
Jeffery Wade Bailey was arrested June 9 on assault causes bodily injury family violence charges.
Jordan Zane Johnson was arrested June 9 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Christopher Allen Layton was arrested June 9 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Carl Howard Thomas was arrested June 9 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.