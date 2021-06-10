police blotter image

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Edmund Quinn Moody was arrested June 9 on charges associated with a warrant from another agency and a traffic incident/violation.

Walker Blaine Watson was arrested June 9 on an MPD warrant for no seat belt.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft under $100 was reported June 9 at Walmart

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 9 in the 900 block of East Austin Street.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Danny W. Bailey was arrested June 9 on assault causes bodily injury charges.

Jeffery Wade Bailey was arrested June 9 on assault causes bodily injury family violence charges.

Jordan Zane Johnson was arrested June 9 on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.

Christopher Allen Layton was arrested June 9 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Carl Howard Thomas was arrested June 9 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

