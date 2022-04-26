Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Mandy Jo Autrey, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a traffic incident or violation on Friday.
Robert Joseph Haller, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlisted charges on Friday.
Owen Curtis Waxler, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
Luis Eduardo Ramirez Morales, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
David Wayne Rutledge, 47, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD Class C Warrant on Sunday.
Robert Justin Frame, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30K and possession of a controlled substance.
Gene Anthony Robertson, 68, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD Class C Warrant on Friday.
Kenny Martinez Jaimes, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on S East End Blvd. on Friday.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on County Club Dr. on Friday.
Criminal trespass was reported on W Pinecrest Dr. on Friday.
Fleeing a police officer was reported on S Garrett St. on Friday.
Theft under $100 was reported on N East End Blvd. on Friday.
Burglary of vehicle was reported on E Burleson St. on Saturday.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on E Houston and Victor Dr. on Saturday.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on Manes St.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on S Alamo and E Houston Streets on Sunday.
Terroristic threats cause fear of immediate harm were reported on Norwood St. on Sunday.
An MPD Class C Warrant was issued on S Lakeview Dr. on Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Dean Goode, 39, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving with invalid license with a previous conviction, and for an Upshur County warrant on Saturday.
Brandon Ray Morris, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Shane Mikel Morris, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no drivers license, or no CDL, equiptment violation and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.
Kimberly Anne Pierce, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport on Friday.
Anthony Vincent Santucci, 47, of Waskom was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats to family or household member on Saturday.
Jacob Leo Childers, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second time on Friday.
Kimberly Angel Tamez, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence on Friday.