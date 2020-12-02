Incident reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Nov. 30 on Lawrence Road when game camera, fencing and post hole diggers were taken.
A theft was reported Nov. 30 on Loop 281 when a Honda Pressure Washer and a 12 ft. trailer were stolen from Hendrex 8 lap.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Perry Lewis Brown Jr. was arrested Nov. 30 on charges agg. assault with deadly weapon.
Tyler Lepaul Espree was arrested Nov. 30 on charges of contempt of court disobedience of court, speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Tyron DJuan Jones was arrested Nov. 30 on charges of displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were reported by MPD in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault was reported Nov. 30 in the 400 block of West Pinecrest.
A burglary of a building was reported Nov. 30 in the 5900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
An agg. robbery was reported Nov. 30 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Dec. 1 in the 100 block of Bird Street.
A theft of property less than $300,000 was reported in the 1900 block of Karnack Highway.