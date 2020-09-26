Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Rodney Kirk Jenkins was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of public intoxication.
Tony Negil Leary was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Vanessa Eulanda Thompson was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Sept. 24 in Karnack when tools, power tools and copper was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Timothy Jim Grissom, 39, was arrested Sept. 24 on multiple traffic incidents/violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Gomez, 37, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a firearm by a felon and traffic incident/violation.
Troy Joseph Powell, 48, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams and traffic incident/violation.
Stanley Lernard Wilson, 31, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info, possession dangerous drug, fraud use/possession identifying info items, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 400 grams and a warrant issued by another agency.
Elijah Burks, 47, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and evading arrest detention.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 24 in the 800 block of Main Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Sept. 24 in the 500 block of North East End Boulevard.
An evading arrest detention was reported Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Scenic Lp.