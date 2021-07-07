Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kasinda Amra Carpenter was arrested July 6 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Elvie Tremelle Haynes III was arrested July 6 on possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
William Harmon Morris was arrested July 6 on charges of DWI blood alcohol more than .15.
Michael Dean Nelson was arrested July 6 on charges of terroristic threat family/household violence.
Jalen Dewayne Smith was arrested July 6 on charges of violation of probation/evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr. was arrested July 6 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Latoyia Leadette James was arrested July 6 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A warrant issued by another agency was served July 6 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 6 in the 200 block of Duncan Road.