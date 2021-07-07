504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Kasinda Amra Carpenter was arrested July 6 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Elvie Tremelle Haynes III was arrested July 6 on possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

William Harmon Morris was arrested July 6 on charges of DWI blood alcohol more than .15.

Michael Dean Nelson was arrested July 6 on charges of terroristic threat family/household violence.

Jalen Dewayne Smith was arrested July 6 on charges of violation of probation/evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr. was arrested July 6 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Latoyia Leadette James was arrested July 6 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A warrant issued by another agency was served July 6 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.

A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 6 in the 200 block of Duncan Road.

Recommended For You