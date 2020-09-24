Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A fraud was reported Sept. 14 in Hallsville when a subject applied for benefits through Texas Workforce.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Sept. 22 in Diana when a hitch, floor mat and touchscreen stereo were stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Sept. 22 in Marshall when a Walther P22 was stolen from a vehicle.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 22 in Longview when a 1983 Yellow Chevy Truck was stolen.
A theft was reported Sept. 22 in Waskom when cash, jewelry and go-cart motor were stolen.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Catherine Anne Letson, 24, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and remaining on premise.
Patrick Dewayne Robertson, 43, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges associated with a warrant.
Travis Levern Robertson, 45, was arrested Sept. 22 on two traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A remaining on a premise was reported Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Sept. 22 in the 400 East Pinecrest Drive.
An aggravated robbery was reported Sept. 22 in the 1300 block of East Fannin Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 23 in the 2800 block of Waubun Street.
The unauthorized use a vehicle was reported Sept. 23 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.