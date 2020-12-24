Arrested by the Marshall Police Department
- Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license and two MPD warrants for traffic violations on Tuesday.
- Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD warrant for no liability insurance on Tuesday.
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Clifton Ray Foster, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license (two counts), no liability insurance (three counts) and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
- Margaret Elaine Samuels-White, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a Dallas County warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family violence on Tuesday.
- Carlsye Mann Moore, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Brett Edward Hicks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Tuesday.
- Demetreus Demond Hooper, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, intersection of Forest Terrace and Wilson, Tuesday
- Traffic incident/violation, 0 block of Julie Street, Tuesday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2600 block of Loop 390, Tuesday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 900 block of Johnson Street, Tuesday
- Burglary of habitation, 2300 block of Lane Lewis Street, Tuesday
- Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 900 block of Johnson Street, Wednesday
Arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lance Wade Allen, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of parole/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram; speeding; and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
- Larry John Dailey Jr., 38, of Ore City was arrested and charged with two counts of no driver’s license on Tuesday.
- Christopher Michael Williams, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia and br/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None