Arrested by the Marshall Police Department

  • Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license and two MPD warrants for traffic violations on Tuesday.
  • Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD warrant for no liability insurance on Tuesday.
  • Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
  • Clifton Ray Foster, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license (two counts), no liability insurance (three counts) and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
  • Margaret Elaine Samuels-White, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a Dallas County warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family violence on Tuesday.
  • Carlsye Mann Moore, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
  • Brett Edward Hicks, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Tuesday.
  • Demetreus Demond Hooper, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, intersection of Forest Terrace and Wilson, Tuesday
  • Traffic incident/violation, 0 block of Julie Street, Tuesday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2600 block of Loop 390, Tuesday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
  • Criminal trespass card issued, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
  • Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 900 block of Johnson Street, Tuesday
  • Burglary of habitation, 2300 block of Lane Lewis Street, Tuesday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of firearm, 900 block of Johnson Street, Wednesday

Arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Lance Wade Allen, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of parole/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram; speeding; and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
  • Larry John Dailey Jr., 38, of Ore City was arrested and charged with two counts of no driver’s license on Tuesday.
  • Christopher Michael Williams, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia and br/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None