Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Rebecca Lynn Rager was arrested June 23 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Henry Levell Dixon, 43, was arrested June 23 on two charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle and an MPD warrant for no liability insurance.
Keunya Monique Young was arrested June 23 on a MPD warrant for wrong registration displayed.
Jaccarion Green, 19, was arrested June 24 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a building was reported June 23 in the 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive.
A traffic incident/violation was reported June 23 on South Washington/Nathan.
A possession of marijuana charge was reported June 24 on Goodwin and West Emory.