Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 35, of Marshal was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Christopher Fabian Mungia, 25, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Tiffany Lynn Arnold, 41, of Marshall was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Natalie Nicole Mathis, 39, of Marshall was arrested Monday and charged with public intoxication.
Brandon Katrell Singleton, 18, of Marshall was arrested Sunday and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Friday on N Washington Place and S Washington.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Assault causes bodily injury to family member was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on Sunday on Lnoak Street.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Spring Street.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on Sunday on S Garrett Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Julian Ahmad Andrews, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Marvin Keith Crayton Jr., 33, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Kim Lee Easley, 59, was arrested Saturday and charged with terroristic threats to a family or household member.
Sherronandalyn Gail Forrest, 39, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Paul Foster Jr, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Dodi Melissa O’Connor, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with driving with an invalid license.
Jessica Edward Wayne Parker, 28, was arrested Sunday for speeding, unsecured child passenger, possession or delivery of drugs.
Shaun Lee Shelton, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Bailey Tisdale, 27, was arrested on Saturday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Myeshia Trashavia Tuner, 24, was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.