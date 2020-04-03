Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A criminal mischief more than $100 and less than $750 was reported April 1 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.

A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported March 31 in the 300 block of I-20 east.

A driving while intoxicated was reported March 31 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A burglary of a vehicle was reported March 30 in Marshall when a pistol was stolen from the vehicle.

The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported March 30 when a vehicle was stolen from a business.

The burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall March 30 when an iPad was stolen.

A theft was reported March 31 in Waskom when prescription meds were stolen.

An assault was reported April 1 in Longview when a women was assaulted by her neighbor.

The burglary of a vehicle was reported April 1 in Marshall when handguns were stolen.

No arrests have made within the past 24 hours for the Marshall Police Department or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.