Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100 and less than $750 was reported April 1 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported March 31 in the 300 block of I-20 east.
A driving while intoxicated was reported March 31 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported March 30 in Marshall when a pistol was stolen from the vehicle.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported March 30 when a vehicle was stolen from a business.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall March 30 when an iPad was stolen.
A theft was reported March 31 in Waskom when prescription meds were stolen.
An assault was reported April 1 in Longview when a women was assaulted by her neighbor.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported April 1 in Marshall when handguns were stolen.
No arrests have made within the past 24 hours for the Marshall Police Department or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.