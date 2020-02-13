Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Richard Charles Aguirre was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Andrew Ryan Barone was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jasmine Rosha Hayes was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of speeding, 10 percent or higher, no drivers license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jonathan Earl Longford was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Dan Ray Medrano was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd or more and assault against elderly or disabled person.
Fredrick Lee Robinson was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Dontrell Jamal Anderson was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
James Albert Barber was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Quincy Tyrell Harris was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth John Ruelas was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of criminal trespass.
Chase Allen Troquille was arrested Feb. 11 on charges from Bossier Parrish for indecency with a child exposure and online solicitation of a minor.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A criminal mischief was reported Feb. 9 in Hallsville when someone damaged a car with a pellet rifle.
An assault was reported Feb. 12 in Harleton when a female assaulted a wrecker driver.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marvin Allen Wiggins, 51, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 11 on public intoxication with three or more previous convictions.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Feb. 11 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.
A theft more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 11 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.
A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 11 in the 1200 block of North East End Boulevard.
A forcible burglary was reported Feb. 11 in the 1500 block of West Grand Ave.
A criminal mischief class B less than $750 was reported Feb. 11 in the 1700 block of East Grand Avenue.
A public intoxication with three or more prior convictions was reported Feb. 11 in the 1200 block of Booker Street.
An aggravated assault against a date/family/house member with a weapon was reported Feb. 11 in the 200 block of Hickory Street.