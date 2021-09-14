Arrested by the Marshall Police Department
- Gracey Breann Wheeler, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of drunkenness on Friday.
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 48, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Friday.
- Adrian Rashad Ward, 32, of Marshall was arrested on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and an MPD class C warrant on Friday.
- Joseph Angel Garcia, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Justin J. Morgan, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Nigel Armond Worth, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Saturday.
- Kirsten Scharlynn Singleton, 35, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Kevin Charles Newhouse, 35, of Marshall was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and an MPD class C warrant on Sunday.
- Adan Gallegos, 38, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- MPD class C warrant, 1100 block of Van Zandt Avenue, Friday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 2600 block of South Garrett Street, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 2700 block of Cobb Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 2000 block of South Grove Street, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 300 block of Interstate 20, Saturday
- Theft of property worth worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, intersection of Mahone and Johnson, Sunday
- Criminal trespass, 900 block of East Rusk Street, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Donavan Dalton McMillan, 26, of Pueblo, Colorado was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a Guadalupe County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Crystal Diane Van-Mater, 41, of Hallsville was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Juan Mendoza-Hernandez, 33, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.