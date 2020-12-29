Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Zachery Allen Salmon was arrested Dec. 23 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence, three counts of assault on a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport.
Ashley Nichole Burke was arrested Dec. 24 on charges associated with a parole violation.
Floyd Eugene Stone was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Michael Brandon Hughes was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces.
Heather Rae Adair was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Vuntarius Lamar Brown Jr. was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of speeding.
Serguio Antonio Chabarria was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of no drivers license and speeding.
Shanna Michaelle Holland was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of public intoxication.
Kevin Christopher Ponseigo was arrested Dec. 26 on charges associated with a warrant from Caddo Parish, LA for theft of property, more than $100,000 less than $200,000.
Lyndon Young Duvall was arrested Dec. 27 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Kenric Ramon Jones was arrested Dec. 27 on charges of public intoxication and driving while intoxicated.
Clifton James Craver was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, expired license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of service more than $100, less than $750 and multiple MPD related traffic warrants.
James Eugene Davis was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of unlawful restraint and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lauren Elise Hill was arrested on Dec. 23 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Marvin Allen Wiggins was arrested on Dec. 23 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for public intoxication and a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Donald Ray Williams was arrested on Dec. 23 on charges for possession of a dangerous drug, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, speeding, failure to report change of address and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Dytavion Laiquan Robinson was arrested on Dec. 23 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Kaleb Alexander Lee was arrested on Dec. 23 on a MPD warrant for public intoxication and a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Melanie Morgan Loden was arrested Dec. 23 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, and a MPD warrant for theft under $100.
Charles Vershaun Woolen was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of a MPD warrant for public intoxication.
Kevione Dontre Woods was arrested Dec. 26 on a MPD warrant for no valid DL.
Sergio Mora Dominguez was arrested on Dec. 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated second.
Raven Symone Perkins was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of abandon endanger child imminent danger, fail to ID giving false/fictitious info, resist arrest search or transport and a MPD warrant for driving while license invalid.
Derricka Shambresha Coates was arrested on Dec. 27 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Theodore George Jones was arrested Dec. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, continuous violence against the family, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Federal warrant.
Clifton Deshaun Davis Jr. was arrested on Dec. 27 on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and burglary of a coin operated/collection.
Jonathan Escalona-Mendoza was arrested on Dec. 27 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adriana Benitez was arrested Dec. 27 on a MPD warrant for expired vehicle registration
Eric Dray Booker was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct discharge firearm and aggravated robbery.
Johnathan Thomas George was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of failure to ID fugitive intent to give false info, evading arrest detention, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, more than 28 grams and two HCSO warrants for a parole violation and assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Joe Lee Grady was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and possession of marijuana more than 5 pounds, less than 50 pounds.
Roberto Lee Jackson was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no drivers license when unlicensed.
Ryder Don Hasley Smith was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Jason Ray Snelson was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC, greater than .15.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Dec. 28 in the 1600 block of Hynson Street.