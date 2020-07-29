Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A mail theft was reported July 27 in Karnack when property was stolen from a package.
A theft was reported July 27 in Marshall when food was stolen.
An attempted burglary of a habitation was reported July 27 in Longview when a home was entered without consent. Nothing was taken.
A theft was reported July 27 in Longview when a motorcycle was stolen.
The burglary of a building was reported July 29 in Marshall when a wood stove was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Donald Joseph Calderwood was arrested July 27 on charges of theft of property more than $30,000, less than $130,000.
Casey Jordan Roberts was arrested July 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Cameron Allen Shaver was arrested July 27 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Ricky Dean Stone was arrested July 27 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Matthew Stuart Todd was arrested July 27 on charges of a parole violation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
James Michael O’Neal, 37, was arrested July 27 for driving while license invalid.
Billie Jean Knight, 56, was arrested July 27 on charges of failure to control speed/accident.
Jamisty Leakedria Morrow, 35, was arrested July 28 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury with a family member was reported July 27 in the 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 27 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.