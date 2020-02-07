Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jack Horton Little was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of evading arrest detention of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Cody Aaron Wells was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4.
Michael Leon Wood was arrested Feb. 5 by the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Feb. 2 in Marshall when a lawnmower was stolen.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred Feb. 5 in Marshall when a stolen car is recovered.
A theft was reported Feb. 5 in Hallsville when a well site had batteries stolen.
A theft was reported Feb. 5 in Marshalll when a credit card was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lyndon Duvall, 20, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on agg. assault family violence.
Tia Lashay King, 21, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on theft/shoplifting.
Rebecca Ann Reyna, 34, of Brownsville was arrested Feb. 5 on disorderly conduct and a parole violation warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of Melanie Street.
A burglary was reported Feb. 3 in the 200 block of Fairview Street.
A forgery was reported Feb. 5 in the 700 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.