Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Jack Horton Little was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of evading arrest detention of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Cody Aaron Wells was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4.

Michael Leon Wood was arrested Feb. 5 by the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A theft was reported Feb. 2 in Marshall when a lawnmower was stolen.

An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred Feb. 5 in Marshall when a stolen car is recovered.

A theft was reported Feb. 5 in Hallsville when a well site had batteries stolen.

A theft was reported Feb. 5 in Marshalll when a credit card was stolen.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Lyndon Duvall, 20, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on agg. assault family violence.

Tia Lashay King, 21, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on theft/shoplifting.

Rebecca Ann Reyna, 34, of Brownsville was arrested Feb. 5 on disorderly conduct and a parole violation warrant.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of Melanie Street.

A burglary was reported Feb. 3 in the 200 block of Fairview Street.

A forgery was reported Feb. 5 in the 700 block of South East End Boulevard.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.

A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.