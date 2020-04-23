Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Wade Edward Heim was arrested April 21 for evading arrest detection with previous conviction and resist arrest search or transport.
Albert Jackson was arrested April 21 for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Jose Manuel Soto was arrested April 21 for assault by threat and public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported April 20 in Longview when a TV and shoes were stolen.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported April 20 in Karnack when a vehicle was taken without consent.
A theft was reported April 21 in Marshall when a generator was stolen.
A theft was reported April 21 in Waskom when a brush hog was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall was arrested April 21 for the possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Evelyn Elaine Mallard, 54, of Marshall was arrested April 21 for the public intoxication.
James Lee Williams, 28, of Marshall was arrested April 21 unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 21 in the 800 block Wood Street.
Drunkenness was reported April 21 in the 1000 block of North East End Boulevard.
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams was reported April 21 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 21 in the 1300 block of Popular Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 21 in the 1400 block of Popular Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported April 21 in the 4000 block of South East End Boulevard.