Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jemille Shimar McAfee, 37, of Karnack was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Friday.
- John Allan Barfield, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Saturday.
- Treshad Deyone Webb, 27, of Tyler was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Daniel Edward Davis, 52, of Cleburne was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Deborah Reale Allen, 41, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
- Mederick Charveaz Owens, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Sunday.
- Joe Morrison Pressler, 68, of League City was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Devan Markel Hurd, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Tommy Wayne Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Sunday.
- Sigmund Mario Turner, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Jose Israel Martinez Diosdado, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of Interstate 20 West, Friday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, 200 block of South Grove Street, Friday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of Sanford Street, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 5200 block of East End Boulevard South, Friday
- Missing person, 500 block of Portland Avenue, Saturday
- Discharging firearm, intersection of Louisiana and Henderson, Saturday
- Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Saturday
- Criminal trespass, 6000 b
- lock of East End Boulevard South, Saturday
- Drunkenness, 100 block of East Fannin Street, Sunday
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, intersection of Lon and East Crockett, Sunday
- Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund, 1600 block of Hynso
- n Street, Monday
- Criminal trespass, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Sunday
- Driving while intoxicated, 1200 block of University Avenue, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Sa Villa
- lobos-Rivera, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
- Renard Victor Kepler III, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with all other tires less than 2/23 of an inch (two counts), violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.