Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Claude Stephen Escude was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family and terroristic threat of family/household.
Jennifer Cheryl Hickerson was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of violation of probation and possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Michael Dewayne Sneed was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of speeding, failure to signal intention to turn, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A criminal mischief was reported Dec. 5 in Marshall when an electrical panel was tampered with.
A failure to ID was reported Dec. 5 in Marshall when a suspect gave false information.
ID theft was reported Dec. 5 in Marshall when a person’s information was used without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Javon Henry Van, 17, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for evading arrest/detention.
Cedric Lynn Williams, 39, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Gordon Pierce, 47, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 5 for driving while license invalid and operating a motor vehicle with false plates.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief under $100 was reported Dec. 4 in the 1400 block of Melanie Street.
Residential burglary was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of West Rusk Street.
The discharging of a firearm was reported Dec. 5 in the 600 block of Sandford Street.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported DEc. 5 at BBVA Compass Bank.
Fraudulent use/Possession of identifying information less than 5 was reported Dec. 5 at BBVA Compass Bank.
Assault was reported Dec. 6 in the 2300 block of Park Drive.
Displaying a false license plate was reported Dec. 6 on East End/East Pinecrest.