Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Salvador Sanchez, 28, was arrested April 20 on charges of theft of property over $150,000, less than $300,000 enhanced IAT.
Brandon Charles Davis, 37, of Marshall was arrested April 20 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported April 20 in the 2400 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $150,000, less than $300,000 enhanced was reported April 20 in the 2100 block of Karnack Highway.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 800 block of Wood Street.
No incidents or arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.