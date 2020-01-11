Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Michael Nelson was arrested Jan. 9 charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

A theft was reported Jan. 9 on Hwy. 80 in Longview when a subject’s vehicle was towed and hunting cameras, Gopro, dog kennel and solar panels were missing.

Scam calls were reported Jan. 9 in Elysian Fields when a subject received calls saying they were social security admin and need to verify last four digits of Social Security number and address. DO NOT GIVE INFO ON THE PHONE EVER!

A burglary of a habitation occurred Jan. 8 in Harleton when a cast iron wood burning stove was taken.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Randall Keith Johnson, 27, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of failure to ID/False information and a Harrison County warrant.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Jan. 9 in the 400 block of South Alamo Boulevard.

Criminal mischief was reported on Jan. 9 in the 1600 block of south Washington Avenue.

Two counts of Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Jan. 9 in the 400 block of South Alamo Street.

Organized retail theft between $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 9 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.

A runaway was reported Jan. 9 in the 400 block of West Burleson.

A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Jan. 9 in the 600 block of East Austin Street.

A warrant was served Jan. 10 in the 500 block of Decatur Street.

A burglary was reported Jan. 10 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.