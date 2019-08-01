Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Brandon Keith Jenkins, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Jamie Marie Harper, 35, of Harleton was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 30, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Gabriel Garcia, 17, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
- Jesus Ernesto Mendez-Valle, 22, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and revocation of probation/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 2500 block of West Grand Avenue, Monday
- Theft of property between $750 and $2,500, 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Burglary of habitation, 2600 block of West Loop 390, Monday
- Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Animal bite, 200 block of Jasper Drive, Tuesday
- Assault family violence, 1300 block of Julie Street, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 2500 block of Morton Street, Tuesday
- Assault family violence, 1300 block of Julie Street, Tuesday
- Burglary, 100 block of Oakley Drive, Tuesday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1100 block of Elm Street, Tuesday
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 200 block of Sherry Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Trevor Lynn Driskell, 18, of Longview was arrested on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Tuesday.
- Gwendolyn Monique Kennedy, 31, of Longview was arrested on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Tuesday.
- Izabel Elsie Osteen, 22, of Henderson was arrested on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension on Tuesday.
- Tyler Jashun Brightman, 21, of Marshall was arrested for violation of parole/burglary of habitation on Tuesday.
- Derontay Ramoine Brown, 25, of Marshall was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle and revocation of probation/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension on Tuesday.
- Jamie Montano, 47, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant on Tuesday.
- Nicholas Nicodeamus Prugel, 39, of Hallsville was arrested on charges of ai/forgery of a financial instrument and ai/fraud use/possession of identifying info on Tuesday.
- Travis Glen Todd, 34, of Longview was arrested for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
- Saul Valencia Jr., 18, of Longview was arrested on a charge of ai/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Tuesday, Lisa Lane: Copper, air conditioner
- Harassment, Monday, Hallsville: Phone harassment — text
- Animal complaint, Tuesday, Texas 154: Cat bit, scratch