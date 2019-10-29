Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault-family violence occurred Sunday in Scottsville when a couple’s argument turned physical.
The burglary of a building occurred Friday on FM 450 South with a welding machine, generator, trailer, pressure washer and a grinder was taken from a shop in Hallsville.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred Friday on Redmon Road when a subject stole a Green Kia Soul.
A theft was reported Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Diana when two blue, 10 ft. gates were stolen.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shane Mikel Morris, was arrested Saturday for theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Stormie Shyanne Rhodes, was arrested Friday for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily harm.
Chase Caldwell Ramirez was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated more than .15.
Dominic Lee Lewis Weide was arrested Sunday for operation of a vehicle with expired license and no license plate light.
Arrested reported by the Marshall Police Department
Cicil Ray Carr was arrested Friday on a Marion County warrant for aggravated assault/family/house member.
Daunte Jarell Dunn, 30, Randolph Street, was arrested Saturday for interfering with an emergency call.
Paul Thomas Eanes, 39, Fannin Street, was arrested Sunday for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Kent John Ford, 33, Rosborough Springs, was arrested Friday for false drug test falsification device.
Jacquelyn Denise Jones, 44, Samuel Adams at Missouri was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Charles Ray Mason, 31, Bomar Street, was arrested Saturday for murder, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and tampering/fabrication of physical evidence with intent to impair.
Griselda Moreno-Lopez, 21, Houston Street, was arrested Friday for purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Rodney Fredale Reese, 52, Melanie Street, was arrested Sunday for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger.
Jatinder Singh, 24, East End Boulevard, was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Jason Lyn Linville, 39, Sledge Street, was arrested Friday for no seat belt driver and first no valid drivers’ license.
Jason William Waits, 45, MLK Boulevard, was arrested on a Jones County warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported for the last 24 hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department: 5 emergency calls, 1 fire alarm and 2 engine assists.