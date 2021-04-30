504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Rhonda Elaine Daniels, 36, was arrested April 29 on charges of public intoxication, assault on peace officer/judge and assault on a public servant.

Namow Dawn Ellison, 47, was arrested April 29 on charges of burglary of a building.

Joshua Eugene Lister, 30, was arrested April 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and traffic incident/violation.

Michael Wayne Baird, 40, was arrested April 30 on charges of driving while intoxication.

Shawn Anthony Alexander Hendrix, 22, was arrested April 30 on charges of drunkenness and traffic incident/violation.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An assault public servant was reported April 29 on Buena Vista Drive.

A burglary of a building was reported April 29 in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.

A traffic incident/violation was reported April 29 in the 600 block of South Bishop Street.

A driving while intoxicated was April 30 on North Franklin/Ray Street.

Recommended For You