Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rhonda Elaine Daniels, 36, was arrested April 29 on charges of public intoxication, assault on peace officer/judge and assault on a public servant.
Namow Dawn Ellison, 47, was arrested April 29 on charges of burglary of a building.
Joshua Eugene Lister, 30, was arrested April 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and traffic incident/violation.
Michael Wayne Baird, 40, was arrested April 30 on charges of driving while intoxication.
Shawn Anthony Alexander Hendrix, 22, was arrested April 30 on charges of drunkenness and traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault public servant was reported April 29 on Buena Vista Drive.
A burglary of a building was reported April 29 in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A traffic incident/violation was reported April 29 in the 600 block of South Bishop Street.
A driving while intoxicated was April 30 on North Franklin/Ray Street.