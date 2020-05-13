Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Russell Howard McCurry, 61, of Marshall was arrested May 11 on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 11 in the 100 block of West Austin Street.
An assault family/housemember impeding breath/circulation was reported May 11 in the 1500 block of Evans Street.
Harrassment was reported May 11 in the 700 block of Bluebonnet Lane.
No arrests on incidents from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were reported.