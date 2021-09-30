Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Carrie Lynn Ford, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
- John Earl Carpenter, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 on Tuesday.
- Jose Orlando Ortega-Manueles, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft under $100, 600 block of East End Boulevard South, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Lee Burton, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Tuesday.
- Nathan Lee Hogan, 31, of Gladewater was booked into the Harrison County Jail as a federal prisoner with the U.S. Marshal’s Service.