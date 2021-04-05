Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury was reported April 1 in the 2500 block of South Garrett Street.
A simple assault was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of Elm Street.
A possession of a dangerous drug was reported April 2 in the 400 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 2 in the 200 block of South East End Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported April 2 on East Pinecrest/South East End.
An assault family violence was reported April 2 in the 600 block of University Avenue.
An aggravated assault in retaliation was reported April 3 in the 2500 block of University Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury family members was reported April 3 in the 400 block of South Grove Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported April 3 in the 600 block of Mildred Lee Avenue.
An escape while arrested/confined was reported April 3 in the 300 block of Sunset Drive.
A theft under $100 was reported April 3 in the 1200 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported April 3 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A warrant issued by another agency was served April 3 in the 1300 block of East Houston Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported April 4 in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported April 4 in the 200 block of Jean Drive.
An assault family violence was reported April 4 in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported April 4 in the 2000 block of Morton Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shakemia Chervette Jones, 25, was arrested April 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and theft under $100.
Edward Deary, 34, was arrested April 2 on charges of theft under $100.
Robert Matthew Macomber, 42, was arrested April 2 on multiple charges related to traffic incidents/violations.
Sabino Tapia-Hernandez, 19, was arrested April 3 on assault family/house member impeding breath, evading arrest detention w/previous conviction and escape while arrested/confinement felony.
Dewayne Neil Williams, 39, was arrested April 3 on charges of evading/arrest detention, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a warrant issued by other agency.
Jennifer Marie Gaydon, 40, was arrested April 2 on a warrant from another agency.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Phezarian Shanchez Dean was arrested April 3 on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco.
Lakedrick Jabriel Easley was arrested April 3 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jaheim Allaza-Amin Herrera was arrested April 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Colyn Deon Hollowell was arrested April 1 on charges of failure to identify giving false/revoking of probation.
Keilaia Marshaun Lee was arrested April 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Rodney Junior Monk was arrested April 1 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Kyle David Oney was arrested April 3 on a Morris County warrant for DWI.
Clifton Blake Peppers was arrested April 4 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty 1, more than 1 gram, less 4 grams.
Mandy Dawn Shaw was arrested April 4 on an Upshur County warrant for manufacturing/delivery of penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ethan Blaine Smart was arrested April 2 on evading arrest detention with vehicle, resist arrest search or transport and assault peace officer/judge.
Kentrell Terez Stone was arrested April 3 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty gofroup 2, less 1 gram.
Bobby Lee Waymon was arrested April 3 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, display fictitious license plate, display fictitious motor vehicle registration and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.