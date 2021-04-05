Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An assault causes bodily injury was reported April 1 in the 2500 block of South Garrett Street.

A simple assault was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of Elm Street.

A possession of a dangerous drug was reported April 2 in the 400 block of North East End Boulevard.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 2 in the 200 block of South East End Boulevard.

An agency assist was reported April 2 on East Pinecrest/South East End.

An assault family violence was reported April 2 in the 600 block of University Avenue.

An aggravated assault in retaliation was reported April 3 in the 2500 block of University Avenue.

An assault causes bodily injury family members was reported April 3 in the 400 block of South Grove Street.

A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported April 3 in the 600 block of Mildred Lee Avenue.

An escape while arrested/confined was reported April 3 in the 300 block of Sunset Drive.

A theft under $100 was reported April 3 in the 1200 block of North East End Boulevard.

A theft under $100 was reported April 3 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.

A warrant issued by another agency was served April 3 in the 1300 block of East Houston Street.

A burglary of a habitation was reported April 4 in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.

A burglary of a vehicle was reported April 4 in the 200 block of Jean Drive.

An assault family violence was reported April 4 in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard.

An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported April 4 in the 2000 block of Morton Street.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Shakemia Chervette Jones, 25, was arrested April 1 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and theft under $100.

Edward Deary, 34, was arrested April 2 on charges of theft under $100.

Robert Matthew Macomber, 42, was arrested April 2 on multiple charges related to traffic incidents/violations.

Sabino Tapia-Hernandez, 19, was arrested April 3 on assault family/house member impeding breath, evading arrest detention w/previous conviction and escape while arrested/confinement felony.

Dewayne Neil Williams, 39, was arrested April 3 on charges of evading/arrest detention, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a warrant issued by other agency.

Jennifer Marie Gaydon, 40, was arrested April 2 on a warrant from another agency.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Phezarian Shanchez Dean was arrested April 3 on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco.

Lakedrick Jabriel Easley was arrested April 3 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Jaheim Allaza-Amin Herrera was arrested April 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.

Colyn Deon Hollowell was arrested April 1 on charges of failure to identify giving false/revoking of probation.

Keilaia Marshaun Lee was arrested April 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.

Rodney Junior Monk was arrested April 1 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Kyle David Oney was arrested April 3 on a Morris County warrant for DWI.

Clifton Blake Peppers was arrested April 4 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty 1, more than 1 gram, less 4 grams.

Mandy Dawn Shaw was arrested April 4 on an Upshur County warrant for manufacturing/delivery of penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Ethan Blaine Smart was arrested April 2 on evading arrest detention with vehicle, resist arrest search or transport and assault peace officer/judge.

Kentrell Terez Stone was arrested April 3 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty gofroup 2, less 1 gram.

Bobby Lee Waymon was arrested April 3 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, display fictitious license plate, display fictitious motor vehicle registration and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

