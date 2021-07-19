504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Mark Steven Brimhall Jr. was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to ID fugitive intent to give false info, Upshur County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle, Kaufman County warrant for theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction and a Gregg County warrant for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Kamiesha Johnetta Brown was arrested July 16 on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Kyleigha Nicole Scott-Galloway was arrested July 17 on charges of criminal trespass.

Joe Estin Brumble was arrested July 16 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Johnathan Kevin Hasler was arrested July 18 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for violation of probation/burglary of a building.

David Dawson Stone was arrested July 16 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of habitation and violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Richard Lee Christopher Jr., 19, was arrested July 18 on a Caddo Parish warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention and violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Victoria Michelle Craver, 24, was arrested July 18 on two MPD warrants for traffic related offenses.

Kevin Arturo Gonzalez-Rios, 21, was arrested July 18 on charges of DWI.

Kenneth Dwayne Taylor, 51, was arrested July 17 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.

Terrence Devonte Foster, 28, was arrested July 17 on charges of a parole violation.

Timothy Earl Perry, 50, was arrested July 17 on charges of a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less 4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.

James Rashard Singleton, 30, was arrested July 19 on charges of a criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, and three warrants.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A miscellaneous incident was reported July 16 in the 900 block of North East End Boulevard.

Theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported July 16 in the 1900 block Joyce Street.

An unauthorized use of vehicle was reported July 17 in the 700 block South East End Boulevard.

A possession of a dangerous drug was reported July 17 in the 900 block Whetstone Street.

An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported July 17 in the 2626 Loop 390 Highway West.

A theft under $100 was reported July 17 in the 1000 East Grand Avenue.

An aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon was reported July 18 in the 1300 block of North Allen Boulevard.

A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 18 in the 2200 block of Dogan Street.

A burglary of a habitation was reported July 18 in the 1100 block of Sedberry Street.

A credit/debit card abuse was reported July 18 in the 2100 block North East End Boulevard.

A driving while intoxicated was reported July 18 in the 100 block of South East End Boulevard.

An evading arrest detention was reported July 18 on South Garrett/East Pinecrest.

A MPD Class C warrant was reported July 18 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.

