Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Mark Steven Brimhall Jr. was arrested July 16 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to ID fugitive intent to give false info, Upshur County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle, Kaufman County warrant for theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction and a Gregg County warrant for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Kamiesha Johnetta Brown was arrested July 16 on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Kyleigha Nicole Scott-Galloway was arrested July 17 on charges of criminal trespass.
Joe Estin Brumble was arrested July 16 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Johnathan Kevin Hasler was arrested July 18 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for violation of probation/burglary of a building.
David Dawson Stone was arrested July 16 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of habitation and violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Richard Lee Christopher Jr., 19, was arrested July 18 on a Caddo Parish warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest detention and violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Victoria Michelle Craver, 24, was arrested July 18 on two MPD warrants for traffic related offenses.
Kevin Arturo Gonzalez-Rios, 21, was arrested July 18 on charges of DWI.
Kenneth Dwayne Taylor, 51, was arrested July 17 on charges of contempt of court/disobedience of court.
Terrence Devonte Foster, 28, was arrested July 17 on charges of a parole violation.
Timothy Earl Perry, 50, was arrested July 17 on charges of a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less 4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
James Rashard Singleton, 30, was arrested July 19 on charges of a criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, and three warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A miscellaneous incident was reported July 16 in the 900 block of North East End Boulevard.
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported July 16 in the 1900 block Joyce Street.
An unauthorized use of vehicle was reported July 17 in the 700 block South East End Boulevard.
A possession of a dangerous drug was reported July 17 in the 900 block Whetstone Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported July 17 in the 2626 Loop 390 Highway West.
A theft under $100 was reported July 17 in the 1000 East Grand Avenue.
An aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon was reported July 18 in the 1300 block of North Allen Boulevard.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 18 in the 2200 block of Dogan Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 18 in the 1100 block of Sedberry Street.
A credit/debit card abuse was reported July 18 in the 2100 block North East End Boulevard.
A driving while intoxicated was reported July 18 in the 100 block of South East End Boulevard.
An evading arrest detention was reported July 18 on South Garrett/East Pinecrest.
A MPD Class C warrant was reported July 18 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.