Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Kendrick Remon Johnson, 40, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of assault family violence.

Cierra Alaine Campbell, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of traffic incident/violation and two warrants.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An assault family violence was reported Jan. 4 in the 200 block of University Avenue.

A theft of property was reported Jan. 4 in the 900 block of East Fannin Street.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Brett Russell Magill was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.

Rebecca Lynn Woodruff was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

