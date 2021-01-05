Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kendrick Remon Johnson, 40, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of assault family violence.
Cierra Alaine Campbell, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of traffic incident/violation and two warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family violence was reported Jan. 4 in the 200 block of University Avenue.
A theft of property was reported Jan. 4 in the 900 block of East Fannin Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brett Russell Magill was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Rebecca Lynn Woodruff was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.